CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.76. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 36,301 shares changing hands.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $43.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.