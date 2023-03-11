CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $200.84

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.84 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.22). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.26), with a volume of 97,020 shares trading hands.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market cap of £120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.55.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,714.29%.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

