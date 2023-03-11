CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 24th

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

CRA International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. CRA International has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $128.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CRA International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 58.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

