Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

HSAI stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

