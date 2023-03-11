Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
HSAI stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $30.35.
Hesai Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hesai Group (HSAI)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.