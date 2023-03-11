Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

HSAI stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hesai Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.