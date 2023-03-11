Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $243,237.70 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $223,950.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

