Critical Survey: Solid Power (SLDP) versus Its Competitors

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Solid Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -59.00 Solid Power Competitors $665.79 million $12.31 million 4.62

Solid Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s peers have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solid Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.83% -122.08% -19.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Solid Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 68 458 981 50 2.65

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 79.66%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 41.25%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Solid Power peers beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.