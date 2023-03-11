Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.00

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13), with a volume of 18978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.66. The company has a market cap of £10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.