CTI BioPharma Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTI BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst K. Shields now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

