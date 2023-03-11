Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 268.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daihen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5,100.00 target price for the company.

Daihen Price Performance

Shares of Daihen stock remained flat at C$32.31 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.31. Daihen has a 1-year low of C$28.08 and a 1-year high of C$38.00.

