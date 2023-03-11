DallasNews Co. (DALN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 2nd

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DallasNews by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

