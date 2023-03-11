Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,253 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CONMED by 499.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

