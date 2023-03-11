Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.61 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

