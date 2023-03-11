Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

