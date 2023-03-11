Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

GD stock opened at $220.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.35. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

