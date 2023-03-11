Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average is $133.09.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

