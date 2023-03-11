Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

