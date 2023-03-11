Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 193,379 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

