Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.