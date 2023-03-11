Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 98,121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,121 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

