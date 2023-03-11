Daniel Leib Sells 30,000 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529,800.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of DFIN stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $37.73. 403,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $50.38.
Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.
