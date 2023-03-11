Daniel Leib Sells 30,000 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529,800.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $37.73. 403,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

