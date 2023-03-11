DataHighway Price Tops $4.28 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $137.49 million and $1.50 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00020952 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,121,031 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.32927376 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,460,056.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

