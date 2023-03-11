David T. Allen Sells 3,000 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,142.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L.S. Starrett Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCX stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.56.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

