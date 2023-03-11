David T. Allen Sells 3,000 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,142.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
L.S. Starrett Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SCX stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.56.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter.
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.
