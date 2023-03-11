Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.19 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $49.19 million and approximately $218.17 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

