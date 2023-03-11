DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0381

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $871,210.47 and approximately $17.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00090000 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00182924 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00054174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,527 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

