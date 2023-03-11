DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $852,048.12 and approximately $169.97 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00187809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00090434 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00064205 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054582 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000873 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,447 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.