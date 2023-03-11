DEI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,742.53 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $7,742.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00349999 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016760 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About DEI
DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.
Buying and Selling DEI
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars.
