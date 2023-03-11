DEI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,742.53 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $7,742.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00349999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016760 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

