Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 95.3% in February

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 59.6% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 499,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 186,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 76,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

DEX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

