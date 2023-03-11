Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Delek US has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.