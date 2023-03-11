Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

