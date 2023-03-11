DeltaFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,121.10 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $14,121.10 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

