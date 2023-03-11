Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades ITV (LON:ITV) to “Buy”

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ITV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($1.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 97.25 ($1.17).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 85.16 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.68. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.16). The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.67, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09). In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,126.80). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 5,620 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09). 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

