Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 984.6% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,167. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

