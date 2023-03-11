Develop North PLC (DVNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Develop North Price Performance

DVNO opened at GBX 86 ($1.03) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.86. Develop North has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market cap of £23.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Develop North Company Profile

Develop North PLC provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in financial assets comprising loans. The company makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, subordinated loans, selected loan financings, and other debt instruments.

