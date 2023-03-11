DeversiFi (DVF) Hits Market Cap of $60.81 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002967 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $60.81 million and approximately $6,239.23 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

