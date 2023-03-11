Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $2,574,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 255,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 188,254 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $51.76 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.