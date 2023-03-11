dForce USD Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004662 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $159.87 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00350614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000298 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02428893 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $9,582,148.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.