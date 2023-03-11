Dialight (LON:DIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $200.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.47), with a volume of 1398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.47).

Dialight Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £67.55 million, a PE ratio of 5,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.

Dialight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

