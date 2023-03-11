Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

FANG opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

