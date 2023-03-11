Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.99 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00007554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $376.13 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.56415935 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

