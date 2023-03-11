Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Up 320.0% in February

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DDT traded down 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 25.25. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of 25.63. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12 month low of 24.82 and a 12 month high of 27.46.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

