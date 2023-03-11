Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225.60 ($2.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 159 ($1.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 159 ($1.91) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 167.65 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.95 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.58.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

