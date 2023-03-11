Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.42 and last traded at $43.93. Approximately 16,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $806.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $524,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

