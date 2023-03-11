DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.57.
DocuSign Stock Down 22.9 %
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49.
Insider Transactions at DocuSign
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DocuSign by 837.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 123,277 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,044,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,333,000 after buying an additional 229,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.