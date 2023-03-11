Dogelon Mars Market Capitalization Tops $178.70 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $178.70 million and $3.63 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

