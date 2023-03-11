Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

Shares of DOGZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 49,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Dogness has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

