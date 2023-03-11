Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Up 315.5% in February

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,700 shares, an increase of 315.5% from the February 13th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.5 days.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

OTCMKTS DOCMF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 195 ($2.34) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.