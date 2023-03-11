Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

