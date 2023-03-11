Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.99 and traded as high as C$3.04. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 40,207 shares traded.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$114.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.87.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.