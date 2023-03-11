Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.84

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and traded as high as $11.64. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 714,009 shares changing hands.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also

