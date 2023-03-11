ECOMI (OMI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $229.64 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $229.64 million and $982,329.88 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ECOMI Token Profile

OMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

